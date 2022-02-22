Chandigarh: Punjab poll results will decide the possibility of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP forming an alliance to form a new government in the state. If the hung Assembly was formed after poll results in Punjab, the Akali Dal had to seek the support of the BJP to come to power, if it did not win the majority vote.

The Akali Dal and the BJP, which have been allies for 24 years, have once again started paving the way for each other. SAD patron Prakash Singh Badal is not commenting on the possibility of a SAD-BJP alliance. Leaders of both the parties are awaiting the poll results and based on it, the next strategy of the alliance will be decided.

Addressing the media on February 20, senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had said "the possibility of an alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP could be an idea and can only be decided after the poll results". But, later Majithia changed his statement. Responding to Majithia's statement, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh had said that "let the people's mandate come first and it would be considered only after March 10." Chugh also said that he was neither confirming nor denying any such possibility of forming the alliance.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal said, "SAD-BSP alliance in Punjab would sweep the polls and there was no question of rejoining the BJP led NDA government. "Even the patron of SAD Parkash Singh Badal did not confirm regarding the SAD-BJP alliance. Earlier, the Akali Dal had broken ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance against farm laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned extensively in Punjab a week before the polls, did not target the Badals as much as he targeted Gandhis and the Congress party, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. Similarly, the Badals, too, mostly focused on targeting the AAP and the Congress and were quite lenient towards BJP.

Prime Minister Modi called Parkash Singh Badal when he tested Covid positive and wished him a speedy recovery. Earlier, on the birthday of Parkash Singh Badal, the Prime Minister had greeted Badal. The day before the polls, two well-known and influential Deras of Punjab had made an informal decision to support the BJP and its allies and the Akali Dal candidates, who seemed to change the equation of the election overnight.

Harish Chandra, a senior Punjab journalist from Chandigarh, said, "If BJP manages to win double-digit seats and if the performance of Akali Dal is better then BJP, the latter can play the role of king m in Punjab, and the SAD-BJP alliance may be revived. The BJP is eyeing the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Perhaps these are the things that both the Akali Dal and the BJP have been avoiding making serious allegations against each other even during the election campaign."

Chandra also said, "BJP would have no problem accepting other demands of Akali Dal." Chandigarh-based Punjab political affairs expert Jagtar Singh said, "It is necessary for the Akali Dal to come to power to retain the leadership of the Akali Dal in the hands of the Badal family and it would be the Akali Dal's responsibility to form a government in Punjab with the help of BJP. Sukhbir will ally with the BJP otherwise there may be another revolt against the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, he opined.

