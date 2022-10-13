Hyderabad: TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday promised that he will adopt and personally focus on the development of Munugode Assembly constituency, where a by poll is scheduled to be held on November 3.

Rama Rao, who addressed a rally in the constituency in support of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, hit out at the central government, alleging that it did not sanction any funds to address the problem of flourosis in water in the constituency and other issues.

The Telangana Municipal Administration Minister alleged that BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy had quit Congress and joined the saffron party out of consideration of business interests. The election is a fight between the arrogance of a "contractor" (Raj Gopal Reddy) and the self-respect of Munugode voters, he claimed. "I promise that if you make Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy win with a great majority, I will adopt Munugode constituency and will supervise all development programmes every three months."

The leaders of CPI and CPI(M), who are supporting the TRS in the bypoll, were present on the occasion. Raj Gopal Reddy, whose resignation necessitated the bypoll, had already filed the nomination on behalf of the BJP. The by election assumes significance as the winner would get a major boost ahead of next year's Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana. The bypoll is already generating heat as the three major parties -- ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress -- are leaving no stone unturned to win the contest.

State ministers and leaders of the TRS, Congress and BJP have been campaigning in the constituency. The BJP today complained to the Election Commission in Delhi over alleged misuse of official machinery and enrolment of fake voters in the Munugode Assembly segment, BJP sources said here. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Palvayi Sravanthi would file her nomination on Friday, party sources said. (PTI)