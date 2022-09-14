Kannur, Kerala: Two wild elephants ran amok at Aralam farm in Kannur district here, forcing locals and forest guards to run for life and climb trees to escape from the sudden attack by the jumbos. The incident took place on Sunday around 6 am. Two elephants came into the residential area from the forest and terrorized the local residents there.

At the time of the attack, Babu, a resident, who was bathing in the river in the morning hour, first saw the elephants. Then he informed the forest guards. The elephants were driven back to the forest after a day-long effort by the forest guards and local activists. The videos of the forest guards and locals who scrambled to safety and climbed the trees went viral.