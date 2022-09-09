Hojai (Assam): A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Assam's Hojai district on Thursday evening. According to an official, the incident took place when the elephant tried to cross the railway track.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway told ANI that, the incident took place near Hawaipur in Hojai district at around 6.20 pm on Thursday when the elephant tried to cross the railway track.

"The elephant was hit by a cement-laden goods train. After getting dashed, the elephant fell down on the track," the NF Railway CPRO said. (ANI)