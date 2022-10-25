Jamshedpur: A wild elephant strayed into the Chakulia area of Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday creating panic among the locals. After a while, it became clear that the elephant was calm and was only moving forward on the way. The locals of Chakulia followed the elephant. After a while, the elephant moved towards the road leading to West Bengal.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, one of the locals said, "The same elephant was roaming around Shishakhoon, Jodam, and Kantabani villages till Monday. But today it reached Birsa Chowk in Chakulia. Elephants are not getting proper food in the forests. Due to this, they are coming to the residential area."

Also read: Asian elephants choose habitats near boundaries of protected areas: Research

The forest department was informed about the incident, and after that, the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the department, drove the wild elephant away from the city towards the forest.