Kanpur: A crowd gathered on a street in Kanpur as a woman thrashed her husband and his girlfriend, both BJP leaders, after catching them red-handed in an extra-marital affair. The incident took place on Saturday night at Anandpuri Park, wherein the woman started beating her husband with slippers, while her family also roughed him up. A video recording of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The man in the video has been identified as Mohit Sonkar, who is a BJP worker from Kanpur. Locals said that he was married six years ago and recently his marriage got into rough waters. His wife alleged that he abused her on a daily basis.

On Saturday night, Sonkar's wife went out to look for her husband who was missing from home. She caught him in a compromising position with another female BJP leader who is in a leading position in BJP's district level Mahila Morcha.

Enraged with the act, the wife lost her calm and started beating her husband. A spectator recorded the video and posted it on social media, after which the incident has gained more traction.