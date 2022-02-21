Nagpur: A Family Court in Nagpur, while passing the verdict on a divorce petition by a woman claiming repetitive marital rape by her husband, observed that "a wife should not be treated like a 'slave'," and granted the victim a divorce. The woman had alleged that her husband has been raping her by tying her feet and hands repetitively since their marriage.

According to the information received, the victim, in this case, is only 22-year-old, while her husband, whom she got married to in 2017, is 28-year-old. The culprit, who is an alcohol addict, would tie her hands, feet, and mouth so that she cannot physically resist the rape. The forceful sex had been going on for 4 years before the victim could muster the courage to file a complaint against her husband due to societal pressure.

The young woman reportedly endured her husband's abuse also because she was threatened with serious consequences if she did not keep the abuse a secret. After a long ordeal, the 22-year-old plaintiff got fed up with her husband's cruelty and left for her maternal home. Once she informed her family about the abuse she has been facing, her family asked her to file for a divorce. With support from her family, she sought a divorce, which the Nagpur family court granted her on Monday.

