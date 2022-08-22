Kanpur: Naseem Solanki, wife of SP MLA Irfan Solanki has distanced herself from the company of Haji Wasi, accused of funding the violence on Nai Road on June 3. Wasi, as per police was the main financer of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the main accused of June 3 violence that broke out after Friday prayers following a shutdown call against the remarks made by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet of Islam.

It is learned that Naseem resigned from Vasi's Hamraj Construction Private Limited on August 4. It has been mentioned in the resignation by Naseem that she had nothing to do with the company since 2018.

Notably, the company was registered on June 25, 2013, and it had five directors. Apart from Haji Vasi, it includes Khadijtul Kubra, Wasim Ryder, SP MLA Irfan's uncle Meraj Solanki and wife Naseem. The SP MLA had already said that his wife has had no relation with Humraj Company since 2018, but Naseem's name was included in the company's directors list on the website of the Corporate Ministry.