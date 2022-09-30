Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court set aside the order of a single judge bench stating that tea should be served to her separated husband when he comes to meet their child.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy in July heard a case filed by the husband seeking the right to meet his child born to his divorced wife. The judge ordered that the husband and wife should eat together with the child and his former wife should treat him like a guest and serve tea.

The woman approached the division bench challenging the order. In her appeal to the division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Bharatha Chakraborty, she argued that she was working in Gurugram and it was not possible for her to could not come to Chennai adding that the judge could not direct her on how to behave with her divorced husband when he comes to meet their child. The division bench also ordered her divorced husband that if he wants to meet the child, he has to inform her in advance and go to Gurugram.