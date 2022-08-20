Jalpaiguri: In a horrific rerun of Robinson Street’s skeleton case in Kolkata which shocked the city in 2015, one person's wife and daughter were found to be living with his body in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Friday. Locals said that Ajit Karmakar, an 80-year-old retired worker of Teesta barrage used to live in the Kotwali area of Jalpaiguri with his wife Anjali and daughter Aninindia. Police is yet to arrest anyone in the case.

They claimed that Ajit's wife and daughter never allowed him to meet or speak to anyone alleging that he was tortured by them. Locals said that they have not seen Ajit for the last couple of days. But on Friday morning his neighbors informed the local councilor, Tarakanath Das, after they noticed a stench emanating from Ajit's house.

When Taraknath went to the police station, he saw Ajit's wife sitting there. Soon after officials of the Kotwali Police Station recovered the body. By the time Ajit's sister Geeta had arrived at the police station. When she wanted to see her elder brother's body, his daughter Aninidita objected. Police sources said that Geeta got enraged and beat up her niece with shoes.

Expressing shock over the incident the councilor wondered how was it possible for Ajit's wife and daughter to live with his body for three days. “I went to the police station to report the smell coming out of Ajit's house. Then his wife went to report the death of her husband," he said.

"I wonder how this is possible to keep his body for three days. I want a thorough investigation of the incident. Let the police investigate the incident," he added. Geeta Karmakar, sister of the deceased, alleged that her brother was killed by his wife and daughter. She further alleged that Ajit's wife and daughter used to torture him and did not allow him to meet her.

The nephew of the deceased Amit Karmakar alleged that his uncle died a few days ago. " When aunty went to inform the police, Anindita threatened to kill her if she told her neighbors about it. Earlier also I complained to the police (regarding Ajit being tortured by his wife and daughter) but the police did not take my complaint. If they took it seriously we would not have seen this day.

Police said that the exact reason behind the death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives adding that all possible aspects of the case are being investigated.