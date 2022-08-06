Madhepura (Bihar): A man allegedly beheaded his wife and daughter in Pokharia Tola located in Ramnagar Mahesh Panchayat under the Srinagar police station area of ​​Madhepura district of Bihar on Saturday.

Police sources said the accused has been identified as Mohammad Jibril Alam, a resident of Pokharia Tola village. He killed his wife Murshida Khatoon and his 3-year-old daughter Jia Parveen. They further revealed that after the murder, the accused took the severed head of his wife to his in-law's house in Godhela village of Bharahi police station area and ran away by placing it on a culvert 200 meters away from the house. The accused left the body of his wife and daughter in the house itself, police sources said.

When people spotted the severed head, there was tension in the area. According to police sources, the accused committed the crime suspecting that his wife was involved in an illicit relationship. A letter stained with blood was found on the spot.

The accused has made a video of killing his wife and daughter which went viral, police said. Officials from the Srinagar police station reached the spot and sent the two bodies for post-mortem. The mother and stepbrother of the accused have been arrested and are currently being interrogated, police said.

"The dead bodies of mother and daughter have been recovered. Raids are being conducted in search of the accused. Meanwhile, both the bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.” said SP Rajesh Kumar of Madhepura.