Bikaner (Rajasthan): A shocking video has gone viral in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, wherein a woman was found beating his husband mercilessly with a cricket bat. The baffling incident was captured by someone on his mobile phone and later uploaded on social media. In the video, it is seen that the woman was chasing her husband. She was carrying some blunt weapon. Whether it was a bat or something else is not visible because during the incident, the electricity supply reportedly had snapped and the room inside a house plunged into darkness.

The woman was continuously hitting the victim on his palm, which he raised upwards to use as a shield. Then the woman began raining lathi or bat on the victim's both limbs. It is also seen in the video that some family members tried to intervene in the matter and also snatched the 'hard object' from her. Mahavir Bishnoi, the SHO of Jainarayan Vyas Colony police station, said, "The matter was related to an internal family tiff over some issue. The woman started beating her husband while he was sleeping. Both husband and wife have lodged complaints with the police."