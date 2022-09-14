Sitamarhi (Bihar): A dispute between a couple over Rs 2000 ended horrifically as the woman threw acid on her husband's face on Tuesday in Shahbazpur village of Riga police station area. The Bathnaha police has lodged a complaint and the investigation is underway.

The victim who was grievously burnt told police that about two weeks ago, he had a dispute with his wife Parvati Devi for two thousand rupees. The wife had gone to her maternal home after the argument. Later on Tuesday night, the woman called him to her maternal home where the wife along with her parents fiercely thrashed him and then the wife spilled acid on his face.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him blind. "The injured Nageshwar Singh was taken to a private clinic by his brother Vikas Singh. Doctors from private clinics sent him to Riga PHC for better treatment," said Ram Iqbal Prasad, station in-charge.

"The couple had a love marriage about ten years ago. They did not have any such issues. This incident is very shocking," said an eyewitness.