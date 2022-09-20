Rajgarh(Madhya Pradesh): A video of a destitute widow woman pulling a cart with her young daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh has gone viral on social media.

The video is from the Sarangpur area in Rajgarh district where the woman Lakshmi Bai was seen pulling the cart with her daughter carrying her belongings. The woman was on her way to Sarangpur from Pachore.

She had travelled 15 kilometres on foot while pulling the cart. On the way, two bike riders met the woman who talked with her and asked about her condition. After this, they tied the cart to the bike and pulled it to Sarangpur.

While talking with the woman, the bike rider, Devi Singh Nagar found that her husband had died and she did not have a house to live in and can hardly afford a meal. She and her young daughter were hungry and thirsty as they had been dragging the cart for several hours with a hungry stomach. Lakshmi Bai requested the government to help her so that she can afford at least two meals a day.