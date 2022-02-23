New Delhi: Widespread infection and mass anxiety exerts pressure on India's planned vaccine delivery structure during the Covid19 pandemic, said a report published by the Institute for Competitiveness, affiliated to Harvard Business School here on Wednesday.

"The sudden uptick in cases led to increased demand for vaccines in a significantly short time. This is where the widespread infection and mass anxiety began to exert pressure on the planned vaccine delivery structure," said the report released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

It said that India made a quick recovery and comeback in June 2021 from the tough situation of rapidly increasing Covid19 cases as well as a shortage of vaccine supplies. "The supplies of Covishield and Covaxin improved in June 2021. Both the companies rapidly scaled up their manufacturing capacity considering the milestone of vaccinating more than one billion Indians with two doses each," the report said.

The report said that India's Covid19 journey is a reflection of India's research capabilities, skilled manpower.

Referring to India's stand of not approaching external vaccine manufacturers, the report said that although there was no formal order placed with the manufacturers, "there was an understanding that India would get its share of the vaccine from its domestic manufacturers only, which was around 50 percent and the rest of it would be exported (10-15 percent) and allocated for Covax (35 percent). Hence, there was no intention to approach external manufacturers,"

The report further said that India's Covid19 vaccine development journey leaves behind an exemplary model of resilience showcasing the capabilities of a developing country in the face of Covid19 adversity.

Releasing the report, Mandaviya said that the solidarity displayed by India's healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and citizens, coupled with collaboration with states and other ministries, have made the Covid19 vaccination drive successful.

Amit Kapoor, visiting fellow and lecturer of Standford University and chairperson of the Institute for Competitiveness, appreciated India's unique characteristics of blending science with culture and building solidarity in its communication strategy to remove vaccine hesitancy.

"Online training ecosystem for the workforce on the ground during vaccine administration and last-mile enablers in charge of bringing about behavioral change toward vaccination through communication and mass mobilization initiatives was criticism to the success of the vaccination drive," said Kapoor.

Also Read: Mansukh Mandaviya warns of 'zero' tolerance for poor standard of work