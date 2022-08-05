New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday observed that the rules for pregnancy termination for a married and unmarried woman should not be different as the termination would pose the same health risks to both women. "Why should an unmarried woman be excluded from termination of pregnancy at 24 weeks when a married woman is allowed to do so? The health risk is the same to both of them," Justice Chandrachud said during the hearing of a case on Friday.

He further emphasised that both women will be exposed to some health vulnerabilities. "We must have forward-looking legislation. We are the authors, we must take the responsibility for jurisprudence evolution," he added, seeking a 2-3 page submission in the matter and deferring the matter for Wednesday for the next hearing.