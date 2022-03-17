New Delhi: Taken aback by Indian Coast Guard’s candid assertion that drones are still not being used in operations, the parliamentary standing committee on defence has asked the organization to begin using drones to reduce costs and improve effectiveness and efficiency. The panel also asked for a report from the organization on the issue within three months.

During the presentation of evidence, a defence ministry representative told the panel on being asked how drones were being put into use by the Indian Coast Guard: “We use ship-based helicopters to enhance the operational deployment of ships, which on one hand increase the search area and on the other decrease the surveillance time. Till now we haven’t inducted drones. We have plans to use drones in the next coming year and have sent the proposal to acquire drones and anti drones for coastal surveillance.”

In the panel’s report submitted in Parliament on Wednesday, the Committee noted: “Keeping in mind the contemporary technological developments taking worldwide and looking at the futuristic technology in the armed forces and the present security scenario in the country, usage of drones is an imperative need of the hour, as these are cost effective and will be useful in search and rescue operations, surveillance, traffic monitoring in the waters, firefighting and so on.”

“Further, these are evidently a cheaper option than the helicopters not only in their operations but also in procurement and maintenance. Operating drones can be mastered with more ease than training a helicopter pilot,” the Committee observed.

The panel recommended that the defence ministry “should take steps to expedite finalization of the proposal for induction of drones and anti-drones along with drone interceptors in the Indian Coast Guard and facilitate the ease in their procurement on urgent basis”.

The Indian Coast Guard is one of the largest coast guard organisations in the world that provides search and rescue operations in 4.6 million sq km of coastal waters around the Indian peninsula.

Broadly mandated with the protection of the country’s maritime interests in the maritime zones, it is specifically entrusted with guarding against cross-border terrorism, maritime transnational crimes, maritime safety and underlying search and rescue missions.

The present strength of the Indian Coast Guard comprises 158 surface platforms including 73 ships, 67 interceptor boats and 18 hovercrafts, while its aviation arm has 70 aircraft, which comprise 39 fixed wing Dorniers, 19 Chetak helicopters and 12 Advanced Light helicopters. The organisation aims to enhance its strength to 190 ships and 80 aircraft by 2025.