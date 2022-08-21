New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre after CBI issued a Look Out Circular against his party member and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Singh questioned PM Modi why he is creating 'drama' and asked him why the CBI does not issue lookout notices to terrorists and those who looted lakhs and crores of rupees of the country.

Sanjay Singh made his statement during his visit to Ghaziabad to clean the Hindon river where he said Manish Sisodia is the best Education Minister not only in the country, but also in the world. Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal education model is getting popularity all over the world. The CBI has not found anything even after 14 hours of investigation at Manish Sisodia's house. He said that Manish Sisodia is not going anywhere. If the agency wants to arrest him can do it anytime. He further asked why so much hatred is being spread against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the Modi government over the alleged LOC. "The Narendra Modi government started the day by issuing a Look Out circular against Manish Sisodia and sharing the news with all the newspapers and television channels. It is a very serious matter," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the Centre, saying it is "fighting with the entire country" instead of working with state governments to address issues of unemployment and inflation. The AAP had on Saturday claimed that the CBI raids were being carried out as the BJP feared Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Modi.

"No one is afraid of you Arvind Kejriwal ji. As the nodes of corruption are unravelling, the handcuff are coming closer. Everyone knows how nervous you are," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Sunday, alleging Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption when COVID-affected people needed his help. "Roots of the excise policy 'scam' lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law, including Kejriwal, and no corrupt person will be spared," he said at a press conference.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, "All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?" Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. Kejriwal said every morning, the Centre starts "the game of CBI-ED".

"At a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country. The CBI raids on Friday came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect on November 17 last year. The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe. (With agency Inputs)