Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress has suspended four leaders, including state general secretaries Alok Dubey and Rajesh Gupta for six years. The disciplinary committee of the Congress party had recommended suspension of Alok Dubey, Lal Kishor Nath Shahdev, Dr Rajesh Gupta and Sadhu Sharan Gope for their activities against the state leadership.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Congress disciplinary committee had recommended removal of seven leaders for their involvement in anti-party activities and also making 'baseless or false' remarks against party's state chief Rajesh Thakur. Brijendra Prasad Singh, chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, said that previously also an explanation had been sought from these leaders for belittling the image of the party and making statements against the state president.

A meeting of the disciplinary committee had been convened at the Congress office to decide on fate of these leaders. "Action was initiated based on the recommendation of the Committee against seven leaders. It found the explanation of three as satisfactory, while holding that of four others as not satisfactory. Hence, the suspension process was initiated against them," he said.

Singh said that three leaders had sought more time to reply to the show-cause notice. But the party did not have provision of giving time to file reply for the show cause notice, he noted. "Congress party leaders Alok Dubey, Rajesh Gupta, and Lal Kishore Nath Shahdev are those who had sought time from the disciplinary committee. However, the party does not have any such provision. Hence, they (four leaders) were suspended," he added.