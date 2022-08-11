New Delhi: The separation of JDU from BJP in Bihar has forced the big leaders of BJP to think that if the parties involved in NDA keep on severing links, then their path could become difficult in the days to come. There is a discussion going on among the top party leaders as to whether the attitude of our leaders towards the friends in the alliance has become too harsh. After all, what is the reason behind old allies discarding the alliance and accusing the BJP of humiliating them?

A year ago, when the Shiromani Akali Dal left the NDA on the issue of farmers, it was alleged that their party was not being listened to by the Modi government. The Shiv Sena had also said exactly the same thing before parting ways with the NDA. It was alleged that the BJP keeps humiliating their leaders time and again. Both these parties have been with the BJP since the time of Vajpayee.

Although the BJP has been denying the allegations leveled against them by calling these parties opportunistic, but the truth is also that the BJP did not even try to persuade or stop all the allies who parted ways. Whether it was Swami Prasad Maurya, who broke away in the last elections in Uttar Pradesh, or the parties of the small coalition, all came out of the party accusing the BJP high command that the big leaders did not listen to them.

So has autocracy crept into party leaders who have been playing the role of 'big brother'? However, the party's national general secretary Arun Singh denies this. He said that those who left us are opportunists. Those who are real allies are still with us. "The truth is that many small and big parties in different states want to come into the NDA alliance," he added.

Arun Singh said that there is an internal discipline in the BJP from the very beginning and nothing can be said everywhere. There is a way to raise any issue and its platform has been created. But these parties also kept raising such issues on the public platform which could have been resolved by sitting among themselves. Not only this, but after separation, they have been accusing BJP of autocracy, which is wrong.

Many party leaders believe that discipline and abusive behaviour are two different things. One has to walk by adding something to the alliance, leaving something out. Therefore, the friends who left should be brushed off by calling them opportunists, but Shiv Sena, JDU, and Akali Dal were all three big parties, and all three cases of separation could have been avoided.

However, getting out of Bihar is a big setback for BJP. Sources reveal that introspection is going on within the party and that the attitude of the party towards the allies should be full of goodwill so that their allies do not give any 'chance' to the opposition by separating from them.