New Delhi: BJP national president J P Nadda has launched a counter-attack on the Opposition following their joint statement on the incidents of intolerance in the country attacking the Centre. Nadda's open letter to the public denying the Opposition's allegation and accusing them of a "dusted and rusted approach of vote bank, divisive politics, and selective politics" seemingly indicates that the BJP is worried that the public may blame the Centre for failing to contain incidents of communal violence in the country.

Why is BJP worried about the 'rejected and dejected' Opposition

The recent scuffle at JNU during Navratri and incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions have created a stir in national politics, making the BJP uncomfortable. The Opposition has latched on to an opportunity to corner the BJP. Recently, Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an article expressed concern over the increasing incidents of intolerance in the country and directly blamed the Centre for it. Thereafter, 13 Opposition parties in a joint statement questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue.

Nadda through his letter has tried to tell the public that the BJP-led NDA has earned their support through development work while the Opposition was resorting to petty vote bank politics. He also accused the Opposition of resorting to divisive politics.

The BJP chief's letter has given rise to questions as to why the saffron party needed to give such an explanation. It seems that the BJP feels that its bulldozer politics in Uttar Pradesh is giving it electoral benefits. Enthused by this Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also started demolishing the houses of the accused after the violence in Khargone without issuing an ultimatum.

But BJP was put on the back foot when the Opposition parties turned up the heat on them using such actions against the saffron party. The united onslaught by the Opposition has created problems for the ruling party at the Centre. Apart from Nadda, other BJP leaders have also attacked the Opposition parties over the joint statement making it clear that they are concerned about it. National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia once again attacked the opposition parties in a press conference, while BJP also put Mamta Banerjee in the dock and said that those who are accountable are asking questions.

Also read:In open letter, BJP talks of 2047 plans, wants 'rejected and dejected' opposition to change track