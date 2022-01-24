Why is 'Amazon Insults National Flag' trending?
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Does the '#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag' give you a sense of Deja Vu? Don't worry, you are not alone in this because Amazon encountered a similar controversy some five years ago.
In 2017, Amazon got into trouble for printing the Indian national flag on the doormats it was selling, for which the company later apologized. This time, with Republic Day around the corner, items like T-shirts, facemasks, chocolates etc with the Indian tricolour printed on them were put up for sale on Amazon.
Amazon is selling Ceramic White Coffee/Milk Mug with Indian Flag printed on them. This is an insult to Indian National Flag and hurting the sentiments of Indians.#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/oiKmegzKVs— Ravichandra B M (@RavichandraBM7) January 24, 2022
The Flag Code of India clearly states that the Flag shall not be used for commercial purposes (in violation of The Emblems and Names Act,1950) @GoI_MeitY @CimGOI must take action against @amazonIN for violating the code & disrespecting our Flag 🇮🇳#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/rtlKgcmRv6— Ravichandra B M (@RavichandraBM7) January 24, 2022
Though one could argue that Amazon's intentions were either to promote 'patriotism' or purely to monetize, that's not how netizens of India looked at it. Face masks get rewashed and eventually get thrown in the dustbin and chocolate wrappers definitely end up in the garbage. So, by printing Indian National Flag in such perishable products, netizens feel the flag has been disrespected.
"The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. But here what is going on?" a Twitter user wrote.
Love for nation is not to wear flag printed T- shirts , use flag printed kitchens or use flag printed caps because it is an insult and also as per law flag should be hosted on top but no one of any government authority takes action against it..#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/mdwR5d9nhv— Yamanu Naikodi (@Yamanu76669807) January 24, 2022
Selling T-shirts like national flag is a serious offence under the Flag Code of India@amazonIN has repeatedly violated #Flag_code_of_India, should be dealt with swiftly— Sandeep Shinde (@sanatandeep_) January 24, 2022
Hon. @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji,
pls take note of this request#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag@FFOIndia pic.twitter.com/4GtVSx76Wd
It is also important to note that The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Misuse) Act 2005 makes it a punishable offence to use the National Flag for commercial gains.
Not to say that there was not a single netizen who took this whole thing 'lightly'.