Hyderabad: Does the '#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag' give you a sense of Deja Vu? Don't worry, you are not alone in this because Amazon encountered a similar controversy some five years ago.

In 2017, Amazon got into trouble for printing the Indian national flag on the doormats it was selling, for which the company later apologized. This time, with Republic Day around the corner, items like T-shirts, facemasks, chocolates etc with the Indian tricolour printed on them were put up for sale on Amazon.

Though one could argue that Amazon's intentions were either to promote 'patriotism' or purely to monetize, that's not how netizens of India looked at it. Face masks get rewashed and eventually get thrown in the dustbin and chocolate wrappers definitely end up in the garbage. So, by printing Indian National Flag in such perishable products, netizens feel the flag has been disrespected.

"The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. But here what is going on?" a Twitter user wrote.

It is also important to note that The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Misuse) Act 2005 makes it a punishable offence to use the National Flag for commercial gains.

Not to say that there was not a single netizen who took this whole thing 'lightly'.