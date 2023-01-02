Hyderabad: Film actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan told the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that he would take onus on the assassinations on the Gandhi family while divulging the details of his decision to play as Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in 'Hey Ram'. Rahul Gandhi shared the video of the conversation with Kamal on YouTube on Monday.

Rahul told Kamal that his nephew is a photographer and presented a picture of a Tiger drinking water in the wild with its eyes wide open as if staring straight into the camera lens. Rahul said that the picture describes Kamal's approach or attitude towards life. "And the fact that you're a great Indian and a great Tamil, thank you, and we're proud of you," Rahul said.

While Kamal appreciated it, Rahul said he was interested in what the Makkal Needhi Maiam president has to say on what is going on in India, of course and an Indian person, but also a Tamil. Here are the excerpts related to the 'Hey Ram' and more on the assassinations..

Rahul: Tamil person because the view from South India often looks very different it is then you know.

Tamil person because the view from South India often looks very different it is then you know. Kamal: I'm sure it is the same from Assam or Meghalaya exactly at the capital. We forget history and we are only agitated by the topical or recent happening. I talk a lot about Gandhiji now. It is not from the right from the beginning. My father was the congressman but my environment made me a bitter critic of Gandhi. Yeah when I was in my teens, my father did not Say. He said just read history. I think you're talking from today. Yeah, but today matters is my within he's a lawyer and he didn't argue with me on this case. Around 24-25. I discovered gandhiji on my own and over the years exponentially become a fan and that's me to explain myself you.

Actually, correct yourself and say sorry. Kamal: That's why I made hey Ram. Right a film where I played parallel assassin wanting to kill gandhiji. And as he goes near nearer to the person and the truth he changes but it's too late. Somebody else does the job that he wanted to do but he had changed his mind. That's the story of hey Ram.

So did he. You came up with idea? Kamal: Yes. That is my way of saying sorry to my Babu.

Excellent. That's quite a sort of sophisticated intelligent way of looking at the problem Kamal: Because I have to take the onus of all the crimes including what happened. In your family, we let it happen.

But I think inside what you're saying is hatred is actually blindness and misunderstanding. Kamal: Yes, and the worst form of criticism is an assassination. I think that's very cheap.

And that's a coward a coward does that on because he has no other way to fight Kamal: That cannot be the answer.

