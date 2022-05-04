New Delhi: BJP continued to attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his viral video of a nightclub party in Kathmandu. The BJP, on Wednesday, asked why does Rahul Gandhi have ties only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity?. In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department Amit Malviya said that Sumnima Udas is a Nepali diplomat's daughter, who actively supports Nepal's claim over regions of India's Uttarakhand.

Sharing a screenshot of Udas's tweet, Malviya said: "Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat's daughter, who actively supports Nepal's claim over regions of India's Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity?"In the tweet, she supported Nepal's new map issued by then Nepalese Prime Minister K.P.S. Oli which claimed Indian territory (Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh of Uttarakhand). In the tweet, she had said, "Nepal issues a new map..... should have been done decades ago."

Also read: BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding

The Congress and BJP on Tuesday exchanged barbs after the video of Rahul Gandhi in a Kathmandu nightclub party went viral.Both the parties were attacking each other over the video and the Congress raked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan.Law Minister Kiren Rijiju retweeted the video and said, "Regular Parties, Vacations, Holidays, Pleasure Trips, Private Foreign Visits etc are nothing new to the nation now. As a private citizen there's no issue at all but when an MP, a permanent boss of a national political party who keeps preaching others..."

As the barbs against Rahul continued, the Congress responded by taking a jibe at the Prime Minister and saying that he was not an "uninvited guest like the Prime Minister when he visited Pakistan". The Congress said Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend the wedding of a journalist friend. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Do let me know so that we can change our status & civilizational practices of attending marriages of our friends & family members.

(With agency inputs)