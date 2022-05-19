New Delhi: After the submission of the resignation letter by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday to President Ram Nath Kovind discussions have been going on for the appointment of the next person for the gubernatorial post. Among the list of candidates, four big names are doing the rounds. Among the list of candidates, Praful Khoda Bhai Patel, administrator of Daman, Rakesh Asthana, Delhi police commissioner, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union home secretary and Nripendra Mishra, former principal secretary to the Prime ministers, are vying for the top post, said sources.

Of all the contenders, the name of Praful Khoda Bhai Patel has been topping the chart. Currently, Praful Patel is the administrator of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Lakshadweep Islands. Patel was the home minister when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. He was the home minister in the Gujarat government from 2010 to 2012. Patel became MLA for the first time in Gujarat, despite that he was given the top cabinet post. In December 2020, he assumed charge as administrator of Lakshadweep. In the 2007 Gujarat assembly polls, Praful Patel had defeated Congress candidate GK Patel.

Read: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Then comes the name of Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, who is a 1984-batch IPS officer. Asthana was appointed for the post of police commissioner just three days before his superannuation. His present tenure as Delhi police commissioner will be over after two months. On the third number, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's name has been making the rounds, said sources.

The 1984-batch IAS officer was appointed Union home secretary on August 27, 2019, and he was given an extension of one year on August 12, 2021. The name of Nripendra Mishra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister was on the fourth spot. Mishra was a 1967-batch IAS officer belonging to the UP cadre. He was the principal secretary to the Prime Minister from 2014 to 2019.