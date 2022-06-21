New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu has been nominated as NDA's presidential candidate. The announcement was made by BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday.

Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and if elected will be the first tribal President of India and the second female President of the country after Pratibha Patil. She will also be the first President from Odisha once elected. The tribal leader who has been with the BJP since 1997 has done has B from Ramadevi Women’s College Bhubaneswar. Draupadi being announced as the presidential candidate came after the party's parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Here is Draupadi Murmu's life graph so far:

2015-2021: Governor of Jharkhand State

2013: National Executive Member S.T. Morcha, B.J.P. till April,10th, 2015

2013: Again elected as District President , Mayurbhanj (West), B.J.P. till April, 10th 2015.

2010: District President, Mayurbhanj (West), B.J.P.

2007: Awarded as "Nilakantha Award" for The Best MLA of the year 2007 by Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

2006-2009: State President S.T. Morcha, B.J.P.

2004-2009: Member of Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur,Odisha.

2002-2009: National Executive Member S.T. Morcha, B.J.P.

2000-2004: Member of Legislative Assembly,Rairangpur, Odisha and became Minister of State (Independent Charge), Govt.of Odisha, Department of Transport and Commerce.

2002-2004: Animal Husbandry Department Govt.of Odisha.

2002-2002: Department of Fisheries Govt.of Odhisa. '

1997: Vice-President State S.T. Morcha, BJP.

1997: Won As Councilor and became Vice-Chairperson Rairangpur

Service Career:

1979-1983: Served As Jr Asst in irrigation and power Dept, Govt of Odisha

1994-1997: Honorary Asst: Teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur

Continuously breaking barriers: She is the first woman Governor of Jharkhand and the first woman and tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed a governor.

Life full of struggles: Born in a tribal family struggling with poverty in one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts, Murmu had the zeal to work to uplift society. She completed her studies despite extreme circumstances. She has taught in a Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur without salary for several years.

She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC Vice-chairman. She was also awarded as "Nilakantha Award" for the Best MLA of the year 2007 by Legislative Assembly of Odisha. Murmu has diverse administrative experience and has handled various ministries in Odisha like Transport and commerce. She has also served across various departments like fisheries, and animal husbandry.