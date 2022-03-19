Chandigarh: Ten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs took oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday. Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout constituency was the only female who made it to the cabinet.

Dr Baljit Kaur, 46, is a known ophthalmologist who did her MS from Baba Farid University in 2010. Her father Prof Sadhu Singh was elected Member of Parliament from Faridkot reserved seat in 2014 but lost the election in 2019. Following it, Dr Kaur took premature retirement as government doctor in November 2021 to contest her maiden election in which she defeated SAD’s former MLA, Harpreet Singh, with a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

Her husband is also in government service. The couple have two daughters, Navneet Kaur and Riyadeep Kaur. Dr. Baljit Kaur had declared assets worth Rs 1.17 crore.

Also read: 'No sifarish or bribe': In maiden cabinet meeting, Punjab CM approves 25,000 jobs