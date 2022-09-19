Shimla: The two youths from Himachal Pradesh arrested in the case related to the circulation of 'objectionable' videos of female students at Chandigarh University have been identified by the Punjab police. The duo is said to be known to the female student of the varsity, who has also been arrested in the case with one of them her alleged boyfriend.

The two accused have been identified as Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma, who were arrested from Shimla on Sunday, amid massive protests by students at the Chandigarh University against the circulation of the purported videos of “several female students”. The varsity administration, however, refuted as “baseless” the “rumours” saying only a video of the arrested female student had been shared.

The administration also refuted rumours about the “suicide attempts” by female students over the purported videos. On Sunday, the Himachal police first took both the accused into their custody and handed them over to the Punjab police team, which took both the accused, along with them. In the Chandigarh University video leak case, Sunny Mehta, 23, is the alleged boyfriend of the girl, who has been arrested by the Punjab police.

Also read: Punjab CM Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident

Sunny is a resident of Rohru in Shimla district. The accused has studied up to BA from Sanjauli College, Shimla. Sunny currently works with his brother in a biscuit and cake factory in Rohru. In this case, the Punjab police has also detained 31-year-old Rankaj Verma. Rankaj is a resident of Theog, Shimla, who works in a travel agency in Theog.

It is being told that the student, who has been arrested by the Punjab police also has a connection with Rankaj. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that this is a very unfortunate incident. He said that the Punjab police sought cooperation from the Himachal p. Thakur said DGP Sanjay Kundu has been asked to cooperate with the Mohali police in this regard and take action.

The state police will fully cooperate with the Punjab police in this regard, the CM said adding whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them. The Punjab government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. "Sad to hear about the incident at Chandigarh University. Our daughters are our pride. I have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against whoever is guilty. I am constantly in touch with the administration. I appeal to all of you to avoid rumours," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.