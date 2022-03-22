Bhubaneswar: One of the three cubs born on March 11 in Nandankanan Zoological Park died on Monday morning. Their mother had abandoned the three cubs shortly after their birth. The condition of the other two cubs, one male and another female, is getting better, said Nandankanan Zoo authority.

Sanjeet Kumar, Zoo deputy director said that the cubs were sheltered since their mother, a 3.5 year old tigress, could not bring up the newborns. “A tigress normally becomes a mother after four years and therefore, it will be a challenge for us to save the cubs and hand-rear them,” he added.