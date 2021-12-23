Ghaziabad: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced to build a new Green Expressway between Ghaziabad and Lucknow on Thursday. Gadkari said that after the construction of this expressway, the distance from Ghaziabad to Lucknow will be covered in just three and a half hours.

Gadkari said that Bhoomi Pujan will be done in the next 10 days for the construction of the Green Expressway. The project will be compleated into two phases, 1st will be from Ghaziabad to Kanpur and in the Second phase Kanpur to Lucknow.

After the completion of the second phase, it will take only 40 minutes to reach Lucknow from Kanpur. During the construction of the expressway, special attention will be given to the environment and a green belt will be developed along with the E-way.

Union Minister was in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to formally inaugurate and dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which was opened for the public in April this year. The 96 kilometres long DME connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Keshav Prasad Maurya Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, VK Singh, Minister of State and Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad, Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki, and other officials

Gadkari also inaugurated 'Intelligent Traffic System Control Room' in Ghaziabad's Dasna which will monitor the traffic movement at the Eastern peripheral expressway and DME so that the public may enjoy a safe journey.

Read : Uttar Pradesh: Foundation stone of Ganga Expressway to be laid by Modi today