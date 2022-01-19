Patna: There was a lot of tension causing ruckus in the proposed program of Bhojpuri Singer Khesari Lal Yadav in Nepal (Khesari Lal Yadav Program Nepal). People, who were waiting from the morning for Khesari Lal became agitated after hearing reports that Khesari Lal Yadav could not reach the program.

The angry crowd started damaging and vandalizing the stage and set fire to hundreds of chairs and vehicles in the area.

According to reports, a program of Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav was planned to be conducted on the last day of Burj Mahotsav i.e. Tuesday at Burj Tal in Sunsari district of Nepal. To see the performance, people from all walks of life had gathered since morning, eagerly waiting to see Khesari Lal Yadav.

Some reports say organizers had used the name of Khesari to charge Rs 300 per ticket. Though Khesari Lal Yadav was in Nepal with his team to perform, cops had asked him not to take the stage, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation. So, it was the local administration that banned the program.

Unaware of all this, people vandalized the stage and damaged a lot of things. After hearing about this, Khesari Lal came LIVE on Facebook. He clarified that he was indeed in Nepal but he wasn't allowed by local authorities to perform as planned. He said, he has lost about 1-2 crores of money but insisted neither the people nor the administration was responsible for that.

Finally, apologizing to his fans, he added that if the government had cancelled the permission, organizers and the public should have been informed.