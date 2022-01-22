Kolkata: Performance Composite Index is an important indicator for the fiscal performances of different states over a period of time. This index is determined on the basis of four factors, namely employment generation, average household income, industrial output and revenue generation.

As per Reserve Bank of India's latest report on "States’ Fiscal Performance and Yield Spreads on Market Borrowings in India," West Bengal is among the worst performers among all Indian states, especially among the eastern Indian states.

The said report of RBI has detailed on different economic indexes of the Indian states, from the financial year 2014-15 to 2018-19. One such index is the Performance Composite Index.

The four east Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha have always been at the bottom of the list.

As per the report, in terms of Performance Composite Index, West Bengal’s position was 21st among 28 Indian states during the three financial years of 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017- 18. The index ranking for West Bengal in 2014-15 was 20th. However, the ranking has improved slightly to 19th in 2018-19.

During these five financial years under review, Odisha has shown remarkable improvement in ranking. During 2014-15, Odisha’s position was 14th in terms of the Performance Composite Index. In 2015-16 and 2016-17, the ranking for Odisha improved to 11th. It further improved to 9th in 2017-18 and finally to second position among all Indian states in 2018-19.

In 2014-15, Jharkhand’s position under this index was 12. In 2015 and 2016 the position declined to 14th. But in 2017-18 Jharkhand’s ranking again improved to 11th. But again in 2018-19 it declined to 13th.

In the case of Bihar, the index graph had been constantly fluctuating during these five financial years under review. In 2014-15 Bihar’s ranking among all Indian states in terms of Performance Composite Index was 18th. In 2015-16 the ranking for Bihar slightly improved to 16. It further improved to 15th in 2016-17. However, the graph started declining once again after that. In 2017-18 and 2018-19 the ranking for Bihar was 17th and 20th respectively.

Economic analysts feel that the reasons for the pathetic Performance Index Graphs for Bihar and West Bengal are different. Bihar’s industrial graph received a major jolt after Jharkhand was separated from then undivided Bihar. This was because major industrial areas like Jamshedpur are in Jharkhand. Then Bihar’s only source of revenue generation was state excise. However, in 2016 Bihar’s chief minister, Nithish Kumar introduced the prohibition policy. So state excise revenue turned zero and the economic graph declined further.

On the other hand, industrial famine in West Bengal has continued because of the land and SEZ policies of the state government. So state excise has become the only source of revenue generation for the West Bengal government and hence the pathetic ranking for the state, in terms of Performance Composite Index.