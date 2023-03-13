New Delhi: Alleging that he was being discriminated in the Upper House of the Parliament, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that whenever the Opposition MPs raise the Adani issue in the House, their mics are turned off.

"When we raise the Adani issue, our mics are switched off," said Kharge. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kharge further alleged that while the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha is being allowed to speak for minutes, when he started to speak the House was adjourned within two minutes.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Adani issue Kharge said that they will not let the government off the hook and dodge the demand of a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row. "We will not allow the government to run away from the team issue of setting up a JPC probe over Adani issues like Vikram and Betal," said Kharge.

The Congress president also criticised the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accusing him of playing a "partisan role" in the House. He argued that even though Rahul Gandhi made his comments on Indian democracy outside the Parliament the Government is raising it in Rajya Sabha.

"The Rajya Sabha chairman talks about Rules. Rahul Gandhi spoke about Indian democracy in an academic programme in UK. But, the government raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha. Is not it an act against the Rule of the Parliamentary democracy?" said Kharge.

Also Read: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day amid ruckus over Rahul's UK remarks

He argued if someone spoke on an issue outside the House, then how can the Centre raise the issue inside the House? If you (The government) want to speak, you can speak in the Lok Sabba by giving notice. But nothing is being followed. I don't understand, how come to our Chairman speaks about Rules," said Kharge. He was speaking to reporters during a protest rally of about 17 opposition parties from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said that earlier "you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now, you feel proud to represent the country. Was this not an insult to India and Indians? This is like 'ulta chor kotwal ko daante (pot calling the kettle black)...If the Prime Minister can say all kinds of things on India, why is it a crime if Rahul Gandhi does so."

Bharat Rashtra Samity (TRS) leader K Keshava Rao said that when the Supreme Court (SC) can ask for an investigation over the Adani issue "why can't the government set up a JPC probe." He also accused Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal of using "foul language" in Rajya Sabha against Rahul Gandhi. "When someone is invited by an academic institution, he or she should speak the truth. The ruling party is politicising the academic issue for their narrow gains," said Rao.

Aam Admy Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh criticised Prime Minister Modi for his alleged support to Adani."Adani-Modi is world's biggest scam. They are exploiting the country," said Singh while reiterating their demand for a JPC probe.