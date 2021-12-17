Bengaluru (Karnataka): Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday made a sexist and shocking comment on rape in the state Assembly.

Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Kumar said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

The senior Congress MLA made the remark when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. Responding to this, the Speaker had asked how the Session would be conducted if the time was allotted to everyone.

"Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system, my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," the Speaker told the members.

To this, the Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar made the offensive remark and other members including the Speaker were seen and heard laughing.

Instead of condemning the remarks, other members of the house indulged in laughter. It is not the first time that KR Ramesh Kumar has made such a distasteful comment. Previously, during his tenure as Karnataka Assembly Speaker, he had compared himself to a rape survivor.

Legislators including his party's woman members protested in the session and condemned the statement made by him.