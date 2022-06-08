Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Basavaraj Bommai led government has informed the Karnataka High Court that 15 goshalas (cattle sheds) for taking care of stray cattle in the state, would be established before August 1. The submission by the state government came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) field by the High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) on Tuesday.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asked the State if opening goshalas was a five-year-plan of the government, addressing the delay in the process. It directed the state government to specify when it would start operating goshalas for stray cattle. The Government advocate informed the court that apart from Bengaluru, where hurdles over land transfer for the project was being faced, goshalas were being opened in 29 other districts of Karnataka. District level committees have already been formed to oversee their implementation.

Also Read: Karnataka minister directs officials to stop trafficking and sale of cows

The court was informed that in some places, bore-wells were made operational to provide water for the cattle in the upcoming goshalas. Five goshalas would become operational before July 15 and another 10 by August 1, the court was told. The court observed that a goshala was necessary in every taluk and village level. If only one goshala was operated in one district, the number of stray cattle that can be accommodated in them would be limited.

The Government advocate submitted that private agencies had started 197 goshalas, which were being provided financial assistance by the State. A fact-finding report on the issue was ready and would be submitted to the court within two days, the court was told. Following this submission, the court adjourned the hearing by a week.(PTI)