Patiala: A wheat scam worth Rs 3.13 crore has been busted by the police in Punjab's Patiala. The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh. According to sources, the police raided Gurinder's house but it was found that he had escaped abroad with his family on July 20.

However, an FIR has been registered on August 17 by the DM Manager of Pansap, Amit Kumar, against Gurinder Singh, in charge of Tehsildar of Pansap from Patiala, in Thana Sadar. The warehouse in which this scam took place was located on Patiala Devigarh Road.

It has been stated in the complaint that during the years 2021 and 2022, fraud was committed in wheat stock and the accused went missing for several months due to which an FIR was filed against him on charges of fraud during the investigation. He is also booked under sections 406,409,420,467,468 and 471 of the IPC.