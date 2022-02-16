New Delhi: The country's wheat production is likely to touch a record 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Besides wheat, record production is estimated for rice, pulses, maize, oilseeds and sugarcane as well, it added.

The overall foodgrain production too is estimated at an all-time high of 316.06 million tonnes in the current 2021-22 crop year, as against 310.74 million tonnes in the previous crop year, it added. Releasing the second advance production estimate for the 2021-22 crop year, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "The new record of foodgrain production in the country is the result of hard work of farmers, efficient research of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the government."

As per the second advance estimate, production of wheat -- the main rabi crop -- is projected to touch a record 111.32 million tonnes this crop year as against 109.59 million tonnes in the previous 2020-21 crop year. Rice output too is estimated at a record 127.93 million tonnes as against 124.37 million tonnes in the previous crop year.

Further, production of pulses is estimated at an all-time high of 26.96 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year, compared to 25.46 million tonnes earlier. The rise in pulses production would help reduce the country's dependence on imports. However, coarse cereals' production is estimated to be marginally lower at 49.86 million tonnes in the current crop year as against 51.32 million tonnes. The foodgrain basket comprise wheat, rice, cereals and pulses.

According to the latest estimate, oilseeds output is also expected to touch a record 37.14 million tonnes as against 35.94 million tonnes in the previous crop year. Among oilseeds, production of rapeseed mustard is estimated to touch a record 11.46 million tonnes, compared to 10.21 million tonnes.

The likely increase in oilseeds production will help reduce the country's dependence on imports and may ease pressure on retail edible oil prices which have spiked following global cues. In case of cash crops, sugarcane production is estimated to reach a record 414.04 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year, as against 405.39 million tonnes in the previous crop year.

In case of cotton, its production is projected to be marginally lower at 34.06 million bales of 170 kg each, as against 35.24 million bales in the previous year. Jute and mesta production, however, is projected to be slightly higher at 9.57 million bales of 180 kg each in the current year, as against 9.35 million bales in the previous year. The agriculture ministry releases crop production estimates four times before the final one at different stages of production and harvesting.

PTI