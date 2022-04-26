Auraiya(Uttar Pradesh): Two sisters - both at their teens committed suicide by jumping infront of a goods train at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Initial investigation revealed that the family was in huge debt because of a huge loss of crop in this season. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post mortem.

The suicide of the two sisters shows that pathetic condition of the farmers in the country. The problem started few days back when Ashok Nath - a resident of Dera of Jogi village committed suicide leaving behind four daughters and three sons. Ashok wife Neelam Devi was sick all the year round and so the responsibility came to the two sisters - Sapna (17) and Poonam (16). The family neither had a government residence nor do they possess an Ayushman Bharat card.

The two sisters struggled hard to keep the family afloat. They took a loan of one lakh to cultivate in their one bigha land but this year the agriculture was also not so good and they incurred huge loss

"It is almost certain that the sisters were scared that they might not be able to repay the loan and that prompted them to commit," an investigating agency said/

