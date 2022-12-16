New Delhi: WhatsAPP in response to a notice issued by the Union Government regarding issues such as its data security and management policies has provided information regarding its security practices, vulnerability, and remedial actions, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Sharing the information in a written reply, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the notice was issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) upon reporting of a security incident by WhatsApp in May 2019 and update in September 2019.

"WhatsApp in response to notice of CERT-In, provided information regarding its security practices, including its data security and management, vulnerability and remedial process/actions, notification process to affected users, policies, etc," stated Chandrasekhar.

He further stated that WhatsApp in response to a notice of CERT-In, provided information regarding its security practices, including its data security and management, vulnerability and remedial process/actions, notification process to affected users, policies, etc. What"From time to time, CERT-In notifies vulnerabilities in such platforms. Zero-day exploits and vulnerabilities of this type are characteristics of various digital platforms," he added.