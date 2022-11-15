Hyderabad: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Facebook Public Policy Director Rajiv Aggarwal stepped down from their respective positions on Tuesday. The move comes after Meta informed on November 9 that it would be slashing its workforce by nine percent, equalling 11,000 people in total being laid off.

WhatsApp Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral, who has been made Public Policy Director for all Meta brands in India now, is set to replace Aggarwal, while it remains unclear who the company will bring in place of Bose.

"I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation,” WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said in a statement.