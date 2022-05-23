New Delhi: In a major initiative, the Centre on Monday said that citizens will now be able to create and authenticate their Digilocker accounts, and download documents such as PAN cards, driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates on the social media platform WhatsApp, according to an official release.

The citizens would now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp in order to access the Digilocker service, a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said, adding, that the facility has been started to make government services accessible, inclusive, transparent and simple.

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents - PAN card, Driving License, CBSE Class X Certificate, Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy - two-wheelers, Class X Marksheet and Class XII Marksheet, with ease and convenience from the safety of their homes.

Further, Insurance Policy Document (Life and non-life are also available on Digilocker), the statement said.

“The move is part of the Centre’s 'Ease of Living' push through the Digital India drive. The MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services at the fingertips of citizens,” said an official.

Launched in March 2020, the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp served as a critical instrument in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads.

According to officials, so far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.

"With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive,” said an official.

“Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform,” he added.

With almost 100 million-plus people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion-plus documents issued to date, the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information through their mobile phones, said officials.

