Bengaluru: Amid the COVID-19 cases surge in Karnataka, the state government has decided to impose stringent restrictions in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government is implementing a weekend curfew and extending the ongoing night curfews for two weeks to contain the spread of the virus. As per the new order issued eateries, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, hotels will now operate with 50 percent capacity. Multiplexes, cinema halls, auditoriums, and theatres will also function with 50 percent seating capacity starting from Thursday.

COVID restrictions implemented strictly in Karnataka state states:

1. Night Curfew extended for two weeks across the state. The curfew will be strictly imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

2. The State government offices will run with 50 percent strength.

3. During the weekend curfew, BMTC, Namma Metro will operate minimally as essential and emergency services.

4. From today all schools and colleges shut in Bengaluru Urban district, except for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Only medical and paramedical colleges remain open.

5. Cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, etc will function with 50 percent seating capacity, fully-vaccinated people are only to be allowed

Also Read: COVID-19: Weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka for next 2 weeks

6. Pubs, restaurants, clubs, hotels, bars, and other commercial establishments are allowed to run with 50 percent seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. Only fully vaccinated people should be allowed within the premises.

7. 200 people are allowed to participate in marriage functions held in open spaces, 100 people are restricted to attend the function in closed spaces.

8. Gyms and swimming pools operating at 50 percent capacity.

9. Sports complexes and stadiums to function with 50 percent capacity.

10. Religious places will be open only for Darshan. No seva and prasadam offerings. Only 50 fully-vaccinated people are allowed entry at any given time.

11. The state government has banned all dharnas and rallies till the next order starting from Thursday.