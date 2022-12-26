Hyderabad: The recently released search list by Google titled the Year in Search in 2022 revealed what netizens in India searched for in the year. From sports to movies and politics and Covid vaccines the list provided a unique insight into what Indians searched throughout the year.

While sports-related searches showed that cricket still reigned supreme among the sports fans in the country with Indian Premier League (IPL) topping the chart followed by the FIFA World Cup, searches related to the silver screen showed that though Bollywood's Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva was on top, but six out of the 10 most searched films were from the South.

Kantara was at number five while RRR and Pushpa: The Rise were respectively in the fourth and sixth spot. Bollywood's Lal Singh Chadha and Hollywood's Thor: Love and Thunder were respectively at the eighth and 10th spot.

The Agneepath Scheme, the Centre's contentious military recruitment scheme topped the 'What is' category in Google Search in India, followed by NATO, NFT, and PFI (Popular Front of India). Article 370 was at the eighth spot in the list followed by Metasverse.

As for the 'near me' category, the search list by Google showed that the most searched topic was covid vaccine near me followed by a swimming pool, water park, and movies.

The people section of the list showed that netizens in India have a keen interest in politics also and not just in movies and sports. The top three names in the list featured suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, President Nupur Sharma, and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Celebrities, however, occupied the top two slots in the 'news events' section with 'Lata Mangeshkar passing' and 'Sidhu Moose Wala passing' respectively occupying the first and second slot followed by 'Russia Ukraine War. 'Covid-19 cases in India' came at number five while the untimely deaths of singer KK- 'KK passing' came at number six and 'Bappi Lahiri passing' occupied the number 10 slot.

As for the 'how to' section the topic 'How to download vaccination certificate' came on top followed by How to download PTRC challan and 'How to drink Pornstar martini'.

Movies:

1) Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

2) K.G.F: Chapter 2

3) The Kashmir Files

4) RRR

5) Kantara

6) Pushpa: The Rise

7) Vikram

8) Laal Singh Chaddha

9) Drishyam 2

10) Thor: Love and Thunder

Sports events:

1) Indian Premier League

2) FIFA World Cup

3) Asia Cup

4) ICC T20 World Cup

5) Commonwealth Games

6) Indian Super League

7) Pro Kabaddi League

8) ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

9) Australian Open

10) Wimbledon

Near Me:

1) Covid vaccine near me

2) Swimming pool near me

3) Water park near me

4) Movies near me

5) Takeout restaurants open now near me

6) Malls near me

7) Metro station near me

8) RT-PCR near me

9) Polio drops near me

10) Rental houses near me

What is:

1) What is Agneepath Scheme

2) What is NATO

3) What is NFT

4) What is PFI

5) What is the square root of 4

6) What is surrogacy

7) What is solar eclipse

8) What is Article 370

9) What is metaverse

10) What is myositis

People:

1) Nupur Sharma

2) Droupadi Murmu

3) Rishi Sunak

4) Lalit Modi

5) Sushmita Sen

6) Anjali Arora

7) Abdu Rozik

8) Eknath Shinde

9) Pravin Tambe

10) Amber Heard

How to:

1) How to download vaccination certificate

2) How to download PTRC challan

3) How to drink Pornstar martini

4) How to make an e-SHRAM card

5) How to stop motions during pregnancy

6) How to link voter ID with Aadhaar

7) How to make banana bread

8) How to file ITR online

9) How to write Hindi text on image

10) How to play Wordle

News events:

1) Lata Mangeshkar passing

2) Sidhu Moose Wala passing

3) Russia Ukraine war

4) UP Election results

5) Covid-19 cases in India

6) Shane Warne passing

7) Queen Elizabeth passing

8) KK passing

9) Har Ghar Tiranga

10) Bappi Lahiri passing