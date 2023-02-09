New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi accused him of 'protecting' industrialist Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Gandhis during his reply to the President’s speech in Rajya Sabha asking them why they were not using Jawahar Lal Nehru’s surname.

"If we miss out on mentioning Nehru anywhere, they (Congress) get upset. Some (Congress) had problems with the names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. Nehru was such a great person, then….. I don't understand why none of them use the Nehru surname. What's the fear and shame?” the Prime Minister asked.

“I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family. This country is not the property of any family," the Prime Minister added. “All know the name of the party who misused Article 356 of the Constitution the most. They toppled elected governments a total of 90 times. Former PM Indira Gandhi invoked Article 356 more than 50 times. Pandit Nehru had toppled the elected CPI(M) government in Kerala, yet they stand in the Opposition today,” Modi said amid 'Adani-Adani' sloganeering by the opposition.

“The same happened with DMK in Tamil Nadu, as well as with Sharad Pawar and NTR. Newspapers used to note at the time that every Raj Bhavan had been turned into Congress party offices,” he added. The Prime Minister’s attack on Gandhis came just a day after Rahul alleged that the PM was protecting business tycoon Gautam Adani. “This is an issue related to national security and the Prime Minister should order an inquiry,” the Congress leader said. Rahul Gandhi was responding to the Prime Minister’s speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Lok Sabha strongly criticised PM Modi for "crony capitalism" against Adani's conglomerate. The Indian industrialist – allegedly close to Narendra Modi – came to the news after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused him of manipulating funds and accounting fraud.