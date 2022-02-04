Chandigarh: Months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, massive defections were witnessed, much like in the past. Several turncoats got tickets in their respective new parties while others, who stayed loyal to their original parties, were left in the lurch. Political leaders who want to stay in power are the ones who usually defect during election time. Here's a look at what happened to the defectors in Punjab ahead of Assembly Election 2022.

Congress

Congress party had some important leaders who defected but the loss for the party was nothing compared to AAP's loss. Firstly, it was the turn of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, who left and formed his own party. Secondly, the unhappy Congress leaders who joined BJP are a bit long and include Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, and Balwinder Singh Ladi. Though Ladi returned to the party soon after, he still had to give up his ticket.

Interestingly, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, who could be used to defeat the Majha Brigade of the Congress, left the party and decided to join AAP instead of BJP. Former minister Jagmohan Singh Kang was yet another surprise who joined Aam Aadmi Party. Out of these turncoat leaders, Gurmeet Sodhi received a ticket from BJP to contest in Ferozepur City, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa from Batala, and Lali Majithia was nominated by Aam Aadmi Party while Balwinder Singh Ladi and Jagmohan Kang were left empty-handed.

Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been given a ticket from the Lambi constituency by the Aam Aadmi Party. Singer Balkar Sidhu, who joined AAP was fielded from Rampura Phool constituency. Similarly, former MLA Harjinder Singh Thekedar said goodbye to Congress and joined Punjab Lok Congress and was nominated by PLC against Congress nominee Inderbir Bularia.

Aam Aadmi Party

Surprisingly, it is the AAP that saw the most uprising ahead of Punjab assembly elections, indicating that the party's MLAs weren't happy, despite the party having emerged as the opposition in the 2017 assembly elections. HS Phoolka was the first to leave, followed by Sukhpal Khaira, Kanwar Sandhu, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Jagdev Singh Jagga Hisowal, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Pirmal Singh Daula, Jagdev Singh Kamalu. All of them were MLAs and all of them joined the Congress.

Apart from that, comedians Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Mohan Singh Falianwala are some of the senior leaders to leave the party. Sukhpal Khaira, Jagdev Singh Jagga, and Rupinder Kaur Ruby were nominated by Congress. Although Mohan Singh Falianwala had not become an MLA from AAP in the last election, Congress has fielded him against Sukhbir Badal from Jalalabad.

Shiromani Akali Dal and Akali Dal United

Shiromani Akali Dal also witnessed massive revolt. The veteran Akalis openly revolted and among the old Akalis were Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Seva Singh Sekhwan (late), Ranjit Singh Talwandi, Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal, Bir Davinder Singh, and Balwant Singh Ramuwalia. Dhindsa and Brahmpura joined hands to form the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), but the alliance got weakened as the election days come closer.

Brahmpura was nominated by the Akali Dal from Khadoor Sahib and Sekhwan's son was given a ticket by the Aam Aadmi Party from Kahnuwaan. Meanwhile, the Akali Dal Sanyukt fielded Parminder Dhindsa against former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from Lehragaga.

Surjit Singh Kohli, a prominent leader of Patiala who had left the Shiromani Akali Dal, also joined the Aam Aadmi Party and the party rewarded him with a ticket.



Bharatiya Janata Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party is the one that benefited most from this election. It was just six months ago that the leaders were afraid to even mention the name of this party, but as the farming laws were withdrawn by the Centre, this party got many Sikh faces. But, before all this, CPS Anil Joshi joined the Akali Dal and the party gave him a ticket from Amritsar.