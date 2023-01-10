Chandigarh: While the entire North India is shivering in cold with the temperatures dropping each passing day, its repercussions on health have also found a breeding ground to flourish. In conversation with ETV Bharat, three medical experts shared some precautionary measures to stay safe from the adverse health effects of cold.

Dr. Hardeep Kharbanda, a cardiology expert from Chandigarh, explained why people are more prone to suffering from a heart attack in winter. He said that there is a thermostat inside the human body. Normally, the human body temperature is 37.5-degree Celsius. When it goes below this temperature, the arteries of the body shrink, and the blood flow in the body decreases directly affecting the heart.

Dr. Kharbanda further highlighted that humans rarely consume water during winter, which also leads to heart problems. "Therefore, it is necessary for a person to drink as much water in winter as in summer," he said, adding that heart patients should also cover their bodies properly while sleeping during winter. "The nights are long in winter and heart patients should take special care to cover themselves completely while sleeping. In many cases, people get a heart attack early in the morning and die. They should take special care while sleeping and getting up in winter. They should cover themselves with at least five layers of clothing to stay warm. Those who do not have heart disease should make sure they go for a walk early every day to avoid deterioration of health," he said.

Patients who are diagnosed with other conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes should also take special care of themselves during the cold season. People with respiratory diseases should keep more than one dose of their steroid-preventive inhaler handy. Even with Ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy medicines, respiratory patients can protect themselves from the cold. "Children and elders should also be given special safety from the cold during winters. It is advisable to consume warm liquids like soups and milk to keep the body warm," Dr. Kharbanda said.

Associate Professor of Mohali AIIMS Dr. Alka Sharma told ETV Bharat that this season, 20 to 30 percent of patients admitted to the OPD are heart patients. "Of these, around 40% of patients suffer from respiratory problems. We frequently advise such patients to take regular walks and exercise, but not during the morning when the temperatures are very low. Walking or exercising in the cold are more common causes of heart failure. Second, we advise them to keep the amount of salt in food low, not to eat fried foods, and to eat light and simple food. Keeping BP and sugar under control and getting frequent routine checkups are also advised," Dr. Sharma said.

Senior Ayurveda Physician Dr. Rajeev Kapila said that there are several organic measures that can help patients avoid cardiac failures. "Heart patients should drink the decoction of Archan's Sahal and use turmeric with milk. These keep the body warm and the blood flow intact and regular," Dr. Kapila said.