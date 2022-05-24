Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday lashed out at his former party Congress for hurting the people's sentiments and trying to "damage the faith of the Hindu" religion. Patel, who quit the grand old party recently, alleged that the Gujarat Congress leader and a former Union Minister have said that dogs are urinating on bricks brought for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of Hindu religion. Today former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple..!," tweeted Patel.

Also read:After quitting Congress, Hardik Patel keeps cards close to his chest

Patel in a series of tweets asked Congress what enmity it has with Lord Ram and why it hates Hindus so much. He also accused Congress of making statements against Lord Ram. "I want to ask Congress and its leaders what enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram," Patel tweeted.

He had recently resigned from Congress alleging the Gujarat Congress leaders were least bothered to address the real issues in the State but were keen on ensuring that party leaders who come from Delhi get chicken sandwiches in time. Earlier in the day, Bharatsinh Solanki said at a party programme "People have been deceived in the name of Ram. Dogs were urinating on rocks collected for the Ram temple."