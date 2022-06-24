Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday assured his team of over 40 MLAs that "a big national party" has supported his decision, subtly hinting at backing from the centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shinde also said that the party termed their move as "historic", further adding that he is sure of his Guwahati camp eventually emerging victorious.

BJP, the saffron party which is the opposition in Maharashtra, often considered a 'natural ally' of the Shiv Sena, has been playing an important role in supporting this defection that has left the state in a political crisis for the last few days. However, the BJP has so far denied such allegations. "We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form the government," Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve said.

Shinde was elected leader of the rebel Shiv Sena group at a meeting at the Guwahati hotel where they are camping on Thursday. By a show of hands, it was also unanimously decided to authorize Shinde to make decisions about the future course of action. In a video released by the Shinde camp, he is heard saying that they will be together in any situation and face everything together.

"We will be together in every situation. We will face everything with full unity. We will end up victorious in the end," he said. "As you all have said that they (BJP) are a national party and a 'mahashakti'... All saw what happened to Pakistan...They have told me that the decision I have taken is historic and they are backing us. They would not us lag behind in anything. They will support us if there is a need and this will be felt whenever such a situation arises," Shinde added.

The political crisis in Maharashtra has intensified since more Shiv Sena MLAs started joining the rebel group on Thursday, leaving only 13 in the Uddhav faction. The crisis has deepened to such an extent that Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena spokesperson and Uddhav loyalist, spoke of severing ties with the NCP and the Congress if the rebel MLAs are ready to come back to Maharashtra and voice their concerns with the party leadership. NCP Sharad Pawar also added that the Shiv Sena rebels have to present themselves on Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai.

The rebel MLAs had earlier adopted a resolution with signatures of 34 legislators stating that Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader. The resolution was sent to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. BJP had said on Wednesday Maharashtra crisis is Shiv Sena's internal matter and the party has nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said his party is "firmly standing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.""We will stand firmly with CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji till the end. We will try our best to save this government," Patil said.