Mumbai: Over the past few months, Western Railway*s suburban AC locals have seen a steady increase in commuters and peak-time train services are running to full capacity. The total number of commuters travelling by AC local on Western Railway has crossed the milestone of 1 crore passengers in this financial year up to October 27.

"The popularity of AC local services among commuters over Western Railway has been growing day by day. Over the past few months, the ridership on AC locals has seen a steady increase and the peak-time services are running to full capacity. Many commuters now prefer AC locals and it is noteworthy to mention that the total number of commuters travelling by AC local on Western Railway has crossed the milestone of 1 crore passengers in this financial year up to October 27," Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said in a press release on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, since the past few months, "the total number of commuters travelling by AC locals during the months from April 2022 to till date in this financial year is around 1.01 crore, which is almost 85 per cent more as compared to the commuters travelled for the entire period of the financial year 2019-20." (With agency inputs)