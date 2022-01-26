Mumbai: A joint maritime exercise Paschim Lehar was conducted by the Indian Navy concluded off the West Coast on 25 January 2022. The exercise was conducted over a duration of 20 days with an objective to validate operational plans of the Western Naval Command and enhance Inter-Service synergy among the Indian Navy, IAF, Indian Army, and Coast Guard. The exercise was conducted under the aegis of FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command.

The intra-theatre exercise included mobilisation and participation of over 40 ships and submarines of the Indian Navy. In addition, the IAF deployed SU 30 MKI & Jaguar maritime strike aircraft, flight refueling aircraft, and AWACs, alongside the Indian Navy’s maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8i, Dorniers, IL 38 SD, unmanned aerial systems, and MiG 29K strike aircraft.

Various elements of the Indian Army including Air Defence batteries were also mobilised for the exercise. After a long gap, many OPVs, FPVs, and Air Cushion Vessels of the Coast Guard also participated in exercise Paschim Lehar. A variety of weapon firings in a realistic tactical scenario, besides validation of operational missions and tasks under varying settings, were undertaken during the event.

The exercise provided all participating forces an opportunity to operate together under realistic conditions, in responding to contemporary maritime challenges, across the areas of the Command’s responsibility.